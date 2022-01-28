Covid: Excitement and nerves as Welsh nightlife reopens
- Published
There has been nervousness and excitement in Wales's capital as most limits on socialising are lifted.
"Having half capacity and turning people away just didn't seem very nice," says doorman James Benham.
He was stood outside The Alchemist on Cardiff's St Mary Street on the night social distancing rules are lifted.
Limits on socialising in pubs and restaurants - known as the rule of six - have been removed and nightclubs have also reopened.
People in the city said they were excited but also slightly cautious.
A constant stream of customers entered The Alchemist, and Mr Benham added: "It's nice to see people's faces (with no masks) and not have to kneel in and talk to them.
"It wasn't the same seeing the building half full."
It is early evening and he says town is already busier than it was at peak times when restrictions were in place.
Francis, 27, said rules have changed so much over the past two years he has lost interest, but said: "It feels like they have loosened things quite quickly."
He is with Nerida, 23, who admits to feeling a bit "Covid-anxious" about changes, adding: "With Omicron, it seemed to go from zero to 100 so quickly, from everything being mental to cases easing."
Kirsten Rowlands, 50, and Monique Rowe, 44, are out for dinner in the city and believe the start of the Six Nations next week was a big factor in the move.
"You can't not open nightclubs and get rid of the two metre distance rule allow crowds at sport," said Monique.
"They all have to be done together."
She says she has followed the rules throughout but its time to reopen, adding: "I'm done now."
Kirsten agrees, saying: "I don't think it's too early, I'm glad the Welsh government did what they thought was best for Wales and didn't just follow England."
Minnie, 27, and Mali, 26, are both excited about the chance to go a nightclub but are also slightly nervous.
Minnie said: "It's great, but also scary at the same time. Especially if Covid is still around and for those who are not vaccinated and on board."
Mali said: "Why not? Everything else is opening up, and it brings us in line with other places.
"It's a chance to go dancing."