St Asaph: Man dies after hit by vehicle near Talardy Hotel
- Published
A 23-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle.
It happened close to the Talardy Hotel in St Asaph, Denbighshire, at 21:20 GMT on Friday.
Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police said officers were trying to trace "anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a male walking on the road around this time".
The man, who was from outside the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
