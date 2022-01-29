Wales weather warning for 60mph winds on Sunday
Strong winds could cause damage and travel disruption across parts of north Wales, the Met Office has said.
It has issued a weather warning for Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey, starting from Sunday at 18:00 GMT.
Wind gusts of up to 60mph (96km/h) could occur, mostly along coastlines and over exposed hills, it warned.
Storm Malik could also cause disruption to northern England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Saturday.
The Met Office warned:
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur
- "Injuries and danger to life" from large waves and debris being thrown on to susceptible seafronts
The weather warning is expected to be lifted at noon on Monday.
