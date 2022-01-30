Aberdare: Armed police at incident near Llwydcoed estate
Residents have said they are being told to stay in their homes due to an ongoing armed police incident.
South Wales Police confirmed officers were in the Llwydcoed area of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf on Sunday evening.
One resident said: "There's a big woodland at the back of the estate… that's where the action seems to be."
South Wales Police said it could not confirm any more details while the incident was ongoing.
The police force said officers had been at the scene since about 16:45 GMT on Sunday.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm there is an ongoing police incident in the Llwydcoed area of Aberdare.
"The public are asked to avoid the area until further notice."