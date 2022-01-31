Aberdare: Body found in house after armed police respond
The body of a man has been found inside a house in south Wales.
Police discovered the body at an address in the Llwydcoed area of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday.
Armed officers were called to Tan y Bryn Gardens after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm on Sunday.
South Wales Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious, and his family had been informed and were being supported by officers.
A police cordon remains in place at the location and the scene is being preserved, the force added.
Ch Insp Matthew Codd said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man. I would like to thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation throughout this incident."
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, adding this was usual for such incidents.