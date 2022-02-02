Anglesey crossbow murder: Fraud trial jury discharged
- Published
The trial of a man accused of defrauding a retired lecturer who was murdered with a crossbow of £200,000 has collapsed.
The jury at Mold Crown Court was discharged on Wednesday.
Richard Wyn Lewis, 50, had denied 11 counts of fraud against Gerald Corrigan, 74, and his partner Marie Bailey.
Mr Corrigan was fatally wounded after being shot with a crossbow outside his remote Anglesey home in April 2019.
The jury was told the prosecution had been unable to conclude its case, but no-one was at fault.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said "nothing sinister" had happened and a another trial may take place before the end of the year.
Mr Lewis also denied one count of perverting the course of justice.
His partner, Siwan McLean, had also denied one charge of money laundering.
The court had heard the charges were unrelated to Mr Corrigan's murder.