Energy bills: 'Everybody' feeling cost of living rise
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
"It's crazy," said one mother-of-two who is worried utility prices could stretch her finances to breaking point.
Lauren Morse, 34, has seen heating bills rise from £900 a year to £1,600 for her home in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on top of increases for food and petrol.
She is concerned her utility costs may top £2,500 with Ofgem due to reveal increases in energy bills on Thursday.
The energy regulator is expected to set out how much bills can rise from the beginning of April.
It will announce the new energy price cap - the maximum amount that suppliers can charge for a typical house in Great Britain.
There are fears it will take the average annual domestic energy bill to about £2,000 annually for millions of households, up from about £1,300, because global wholesale gas prices have gone up so much.
However, it is expected the UK government may step in to reduce utility bills by £200 for many households.
"It's a hot topic at the moment," said Ms Morse who runs a zero waste store, selling foods and cleaning products.
"No matter how much money they earn everybody is feeling the pinch."
The harsh reality is that when the price of energy rises, that pushes up the cost of manufacturing and distribution - making products such as food more expensive.
That adds to the increase in the cost of living and squeezes the money in people's pockets.
The poorest households pay a larger proportion of their money on fuel and essentials, but there are range of schemes that help people who rely on benefits, as well as help for the elderly.
"I am cutting back," said customer Karen Dorling, 55, from Pontypool.
"I've got an allotment so I'm trying to reduce what I spend on fruit and veg."
Ms Dorling has a 17-year-old son in college "so you've got the food prices, buses, he wants to go out with his friends - everything has gone up," she said.
She goes to a craft club which costs £3 a week and is a church volunteer "so I do get out a lot without having to spend any money," she added.
Ms Morse has also had to try and absorb increasing costs at her store, Zero Waste Torfaen.
She said wholesale prices for rice had increased 50% since September, shampoo is up by 25%, 11% for toilet rolls and 10% for white vinegar used for cleaning.
At home, her household utility bills leapt when her provider went bust due to increasing wholesale prices.
Her husband, Daniel, 35, now uses a motorbike to keep transport costs down on his commute to Bristol where he works as scientist.
It is the rise in utility bills that the couple are dreading the most.
Ms Morse said the couple were "potentially looking at about £2,500 a year when eight months ago we were paying £900".
It all means a hoped-for caravan holiday with sons Ruben, nine and Oliver, six, "won't happen this year".
"It's going to mean less spending on non-essentials," said Ms Morse.