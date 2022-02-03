Cost of living: How are rising prices affecting you?
- Published
The rising cost of living is already hitting families as a new cap on energy prices is due to be announced.
Energy regulator Ofgem's new price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers for each unit of energy - is likely to add hundreds of pounds onto the annual bill.
The Bank of England will also announce later whether it will increase interest rates to combat rising prices.
Let us know how the rising cost of living is affecting you.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.