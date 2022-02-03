BBC News

Emiliano Sala: David Henderson refused appeal against sentence

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
David Henderson was found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft in which a footballer and pilot died

The man who organised the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been refused leave to appeal against his sentence.

David Henderson, 67 of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November 2021.

The plane carrying 28-year-old Sala and Mr Ibbotson crashed into the English Channel in January 2019.

Henderson was found guilty of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.

He also admitted a charge of trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.

On his behalf, Henderson's solicitor Andrew Shanahan said: "Mr Henderson is extremely disappointed with the decision by the Court of Appeal to refuse him leave to appeal against his sentence.

"However, he respects the decision of the court and will not be pursuing his appeal any further."

Image source, Getty Images/David Ibbotson
Image caption,
Emiliano Sala's body was recovered but pilot David Ibbotson has never been found

More on this story

Related Topics