Logan Mwangi: Mother denies murdering five-year-old son
- Published
A mother has denied murdering five-year-old son who was found dead in a river last July.
Angharad Williamson, of Sarn, Bridgend, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, at a hearing in Cardiff.
Logan's step-father, John Cole, 39, also appeared and denied allowing or causing the death of a child, which Ms Williamson, 30, also denies.
Ms Williamson has also denied perverting the course of justice.
Mr Cole, also from Sarn, admitted perverting the course of justice at a previous hearing, where he also denied murder.
Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July last year.
A teenage boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, previously pleaded not guilty to Logan's murder and perverting the course of justice.
He appeared at the pre-trial hearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link.
Judge Dame Nerys Jefford said the trial would begin on 14 February and was expected to last for about six weeks.