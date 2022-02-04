BBC News

Logan Mwangi: Mother denies murdering five-year-old son

Published
Image caption,
Logan was found dead in the River Ogmore on 31 July

A mother has denied murdering five-year-old son who was found dead in a river last July.

Angharad Williamson, of Sarn, Bridgend, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, at a hearing in Cardiff.

Logan's step-father, John Cole, 39, also appeared and denied allowing or causing the death of a child, which Ms Williamson, 30, also denies.

Ms Williamson has also denied perverting the course of justice.

Mr Cole, also from Sarn, admitted perverting the course of justice at a previous hearing, where he also denied murder.

Image caption,
Angharad Williamson and John Cole have both been charged with Logan Mwangi's murder

Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July last year.

A teenage boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, previously pleaded not guilty to Logan's murder and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at the pre-trial hearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link.

Judge Dame Nerys Jefford said the trial would begin on 14 February and was expected to last for about six weeks.

Related Topics