Wales v Scotland rugby: More seats on electric trains
- Published
Rugby fans getting in and out of Cardiff for Six Nations games have been promised a "big boost" with the introduction of electric trains.
Eight-car Electrostars will be used for the first time after Saturday's Wales- Scotland match and will raise capacity.
They will ferry people to Newport every 30 minutes, which Great Western Railway (GWR) said will help disperse crowds.
Fans have often voiced frustration about overcrowding on trains and at stations for big sporting events.
In November Transport for Wales (TfW) told Welsh football fans that lessons had been learned over packed trains and increased services as a result.
'Check for updates' advice
With about 75,000 fans expected at Wales' first home Six Nations fixture, the train operator advised them to be prepared to stagger their journey time and constantly check for updates on queuing times.
The Electrostar trains were initially run in Wales in December but it is the first time they have been used for a so-called "big ticket event".
The electric-only trains differ from GWR's Hitachi Intercity Express trains which are diesel-electric hybrids.
They will provide more than 2,600 seats, making up 15% of GWR's 20,000 post-match seating capacity.
A total of 38 services will run to Newport, Swansea, Bristol and London, starting from 16:11 GMT, with the final train to Swansea departing at 22:49.
Bill Kelly, boarder route director for Network Rail, which has been working with GWR, said: "It's fantastic to see passengers continuing to benefit from our work to electrify the railway through the Severn Tunnel into South Wales.
"GWR's additional all-electric services will be a big boost for rail passengers on large-scale event days in Cardiff, with more options for those travelling to and from the city."