Prestatyn: Two children taken to hospital after house fire
Two children have been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke following a house fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the callout at Seabank Drive in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Saturday at 12:20 GMT.
Two fire crews from Rhyl and Prestatyn attended with the incident.
The children's condition is not thought to be life threatening, the fire service said.
