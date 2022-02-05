M4 crash: Motorway closed between Newport and Cardiff
- Published
A crash has led to the closure of the M4 motorway in both directions between Newport and Cardiff.
The road was shut early in the afternoon between J28 at Tredegar Park in Newport and J30 at Cardiff Gate.
Two air ambulances, three fire crews and a specialist rescue tender were sent to the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
The incident happened just before 13:45 GMT and motorists have been told to prepare for possible long delays.
**Update 14:56**— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) February 5, 2022
Due to carriageway remaining closed our Traffic officers are in the process of releasing vehicles currently in the area.
Please remain patient as the police continue to deal with the incident. https://t.co/ilLAr89qGl
Gwent Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time.
Vehicles were being diverted off the carriageway, according to the Welsh government agency Traffic Wales.
Public transport has also been affected, with Newport Bus altering its X30 service.
Due to a police incident the M4 is currently closed in both directions between J28-J29 our X30 Service will divert Via Castleton in both directions to Garden Centre where it will rejoin Western Ave to serve The UHW and North Road. Service X30 WILL NOT CALL AT MALPAS ROAD.— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 5, 2022