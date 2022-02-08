Caerphilly: Dog poo on rugby youth's face
An eight-year-old rugby player was left with dog poo on his face during training.
Jake was warming up with his club in Caerphilly county when his father Ben noticed something on his face.
Ben, who also coaches the team, said it was "just lucky" the dog mess did not go in Jake's eye.
Caerphilly council said last year it would permanently ban dogs from sports pitches, which will be enforced once signage is put up.
Ben is urging dog owners to be more aware of the safety issues mess can cause.
"I took a closer look because the colour didn't look like the mud on the pitch and when I smelt it, it was dog poo," he said.
"Jake didn't realise what had happened, luckily."
Ben used antibacterial wipes to clean his son's face.
"Being a dog owner myself and first aid trained, I was disgusted to think someone isn't responsible enough to clean up their dog's mess from a sports field," he said.
"In a worst case scenario you hear of people who've lost their sight from this sort of thing."
Ben said he was trying to make dog owners aware of the impact on young rugby players, adding that even if he "gets through to just a few" he believes he will have achieved something.
On its Facebook page, the club said the incident was the result of "unacceptable behaviour" and urged anyone who witnesses dog fouling that is not cleared up to report it.
Caerphilly council said there were serious health risks linked with dog mess.
It said: "The council's decision to ban dogs from marked sports pitches will help ensure a safe and clean environment for adults and children such as Jake and his team mates to exercise.
"It will also further encourage responsible dog ownership."