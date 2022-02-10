Bonus payment of £1,000 for Wales care workers planned Published 41 minutes ago

Image caption, Debbie Richards has welcomed the bonus payment but questions whether it is enough, especially as the cost of living is going up

About 53,000 care workers will receive a £1,000 bonus from April, the Welsh government has announced.

The payment will be made to registered care home and home care workers alongside the introduction of the real living wage.

One care home manager said it was not enough to cope with rises in the cost of living.

But the government hopes that it will help with the recruitment and retention crisis in social care.

Deputy minister Julie Morgan MS said the bonus, which will cost £96m, was part of a drive to recognise the value of the care workforce.

"It's been difficult to recruit and retain staff, particularly during the pandemic. It's always been fragile but people are exhausted," Ms Morgan said.

She said the bonus showed a commitment to "supporting and encouraging" more people to consider a career in care.

She admitted the bonus and introduction of the real living wage and was not enough on its own to attract people to the sector, but said it was "a big step forward" and would help alongside improving terms and conditions.

There has been a desperate need for more social care staff as many have left the sector to work in hospitality and retail.

It has led to an increase in the number of medically fit people who have had to wait in hospital for appropriate care at home and there have been warnings some older people could end up in residential care sooner than necessary.

'Is it going to be enough?'

Debbie Richards manages The Fields Nursing Home in Newport, which was clear of Covid-19 until December 2021 when 22 residents and 20 staff tested positive.

Ms Richards said the extra money for staff was "excellent news" but it was a challenging time covering shifts and making sure everyone was safe and well.

"I think with everything going up now, is it going to be enough?" she said.

"Energy prices are soaring and the cost of living is going up hugely, so I don't know."

She added that while she had a "stable staff team" the care sector struggled because of the wage it offered.

"Other industries with far less responsibilities are paying more," she said.

How many care workers are there in Wales?

There are a total of 52, 987 registered care workers and care managers who are eligible for the real living wage pay increase from April will receive the bonus within this financial year.

The payment will be £1,498 before tax and national insurance deductions so care workers on the basic tax rate can expect to take home around £1,000.

It is expected that the payment will be processed in people's pay from April to June and will be available as a single payment or monthly instalments to minimise disruption to Universal Credit payments.

Unison Cymru Wales said the payment was welcome but more needed to be done.

Mark Turner, care lead, said he hoped it would persuade people to return to the sector but that the Real Living Wage was "not enough".