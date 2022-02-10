TB: Blackwood Comprehensive School had small number of cases
A "small number" of cases of tuberculosis have been confirmed at a secondary school, health officials have said.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said they were a non-transmissible strain, so no-one else was at risk.
Those diagnosed, from Blackwood Comprehensive School in Caerphilly county, have been offered medical care.
PHW urged people to remain alert to TB's symptoms, which include coughing and tiredness.
Weight loss and a high temperature are also signs.
Dr Lika Nehaul, of PHW, said: "The cases identified are of the non-infectious form of TB and therefore pose no risk to the wider community.
"These individuals have been informed and have been offered clinical care and support following long established clinical guidelines.
"Given the very small number of cases of latent TB infection, we have not recommended further screening in the school, but will continue to monitor the situation and have informed local GPs."