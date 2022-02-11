Anglesey kidnap: Abuse claim video still online
A kidnapper's claims about satanic child abuse remain online, five months after he was jailed for 17 years.
Wilfred Wong was among a gang who kidnapped the child on Anglesey, believing the infant had been the victim of satanic abuse.
A judge said his online blogs and posts should be taken down, but Wong's views are still available on YouTube.
North Wales Police said it was seeking clarification from the judge and it will then act.
Three people were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the child in November 2020, and three others admitted the charge.
The court heard that Anke Hill, 51, snatched the child from the street outside their home while Wilfred Wong, 56, threatened the child's foster mother with a knife.
Wong was given a 17-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to kidnap.
During sentencing last September at Caernarfon Crown Court Judge Nicola Jones recommended that North Wales Police: "use their best endeavours to have all blogs, interviews and posts and any other material produced by Wilfred Wong concerning satanic ritual abuse and child abuse removed from the internet or any digital platform."
'Extreme fixed and rigid views'
She told Wong, of Pied Bull Court, Galen Place, Camden, that he had interviewed vulnerable victims of abuse with "no training or qualifications".
Judge James said it was not clear how he was using the information and she questioned his claims to be an "expert" on satanic ritual abuse.
"What is clear is that you have extreme fixed and rigid views on the subject of satanic ritual abuse and share these over the internet with like-minded individuals," Judge James told the court.
"You gave evidence that sometimes the only option is for a mother whose child is taken away should leave the country and hide."
Judge Jones said one of his YouTube videos encouraged abductions.
YouTube has yet to respond to a request for comment.
A North Wales Police spokesman said detective had "sought clarification from the judge" about her comments on the online content.
He added: "Upon receipt of this, we will take the appropriate action."