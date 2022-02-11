Gorseinon stabbing: Three teens arrested after boy, 14, injured
A third teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed at a bus stop.
South Wales Police said the boy was assaulted at Gorseinon bus stop, Swansea, between 17:45 GMT and 18:15 on Thursday.
The boy is being treated for stab wounds and is in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, police said.
A 14-year-old and two other boys aged 14 and 15 remain in police custody.