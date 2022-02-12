Gorseinon stabbing: Three teens in court after boy, 14, stabbed
Three teenage boys have been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.
He remains in a stable condition in hospital after the stabbing at Gorseinon Bus Station, West Street, on Thursday, according to South Wales Police.
Two boys aged 14 and a 15-year-old have been charged with assault and one of the 14-year-olds has also been charged with possession of a weapon.
The three are due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court.
The injured boy is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Det Insp Patrick Catto said "I would like to thank the community for their support and those who have engaged with police and provided information."
