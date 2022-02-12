Cost of living crisis: Protestors gather in Bangor
About 50 people took part in a protest about the cost of living crisis.
Speakers called for a windfall tax on energy companies amid concerns over rising energy and food bills.
Stella Kennedy, who took part in the protest in Bangor, Gwynedd, said it was "insane how much more this crisis is going to affect ordinary people, especially those on low incomes".
Oil giant BP said a windfall tax would cut investment in UK gas and renewables.
Jessica Kleczka, who also took part in the protest, said: "There needs to be a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
"It's unacceptable that they are making such huge profits at a time when so many people are struggling with their living costs," she said.
Oil giant Shell reported massive profits on the same day the energy regulator Ofgem announced UK householders would see a 54% rise in domestic energy bills from April, costing about £693 extra a year.