Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring 70mph winds to Wales
Two storms could bring "very strong and disruptive winds" later this week, according to the Met Office.
It has imposed a yellow warning with Storm Dudley set to bring 70pmh winds (113km/hr) to north Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.
And Storm Eunice could also cause "significant disruption" for Wales on Friday, it said.
Scotland and northern England have been warned to brace for 90mph (145km/hr) winds with an amber weather warning.
On Sunday, a man had to be rescued after his car became trapped in flood waters after heavy rain in Carmarthenshire.
The counties of Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd have been warned to expect wind gusts of up to 70mph.
The warning in place from 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and 18:00 on Thursday.
"There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds," said the Met Office.
'Flying debris'
Friday's warning for Storm Eunice is in place until 21:00 for the whole of Wales.
The Met Office said road, rail, air and ferry services may all be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and some roads and bridges may have to close.
It said the winds may be damaging, leading to falling trees, power cuts and damage to buildings.
"There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties," it warned.