Giant wind turbine collapse to be investigated
An investigation has been launched after a 337ft (115 metres) wind turbine collapsed.
People who live nearby, said they heard a noise like thunder and a loud bang as the turbine fell in Gilfach Goch, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday.
The giant turbine is one of around 30 overlooking the village.
Engineering and renewables company Pennant Walters, which operates the turbine, has been asked to comment.
The turbine appeared to have broken around 60ft (18 metres) from its base. The tower had snapped in two and the blades were crushed in the fall.
The Pant-y-Wal windfarm began construction in 2011, with the first phase completed in 2013. Another eight turbines were added in 2015.
The turbines were manufactured by Nordex, based in Hamburg in Germany.