Brecon Beacons: Hamster on waterfalls walk rescued
- Published
A hamster taken for a walk in the Brecon Beacons has been rescued.
Frappuccino was with his owners - an 11-year-old girl and her mum.
They were on holiday from London and had tried to walk from Dinas Rock to Sgwd yr Eira in the waterfall area around Pontneddfechan.
But it took longer than they expected, and when darkness fell, the trio were picked up by the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue when they became cold and wet.
The rescue team helped them warm up again.
All of the party were fine, including Frappuccino.