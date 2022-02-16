Ministers issue final warning to Betsi Cadwaladr health board
North Wales' health board has been given a warning to make urgent changes or it could be placed back in special measures.
Health minister Eluned Morgan told Betsi Cadwaladr health board it needs to make significant improvements in the next three months.
It comes after a critical report into vascular services at the health board.
"If the recommendations...are not sufficiently progressed...there will be consequences," she said.
The critical report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) published earlier this month made five urgent recommendations "to address patient safety risks".
In a controversial move, complex vascular services were centralised from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and Wrexham Maelor Hospital, to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in April 2019.
Patients and staff have frequently raised fears about the move, and the second part of the RCS's report, was highly critical of vascular services run by BCUHB.
The health minister acknowledged that the health board had "responded swiftly to the second part of the RCS review and has taken a number of immediate actions".
These include, establishing links with Liverpool, setting up a quality panel which will be independently chaired, and taking steps to strengthen clinical leadership locally.
She said that it was "correct to allow the health board team some time to prove that these measures are making a difference".
"However, I have made it very plain to the health board that if I do not feel confident that their planned actions are being implemented or if I am not convinced the service is heading in the right direction within the next three months, then I will ask the tripartite (the Welsh Government, Health Inspectorate Wales and the Audit Office) to convene an additional meeting to consider advice on further escalation measures," she said.
The health board will now have to report directly to the Welsh government each month about any improvements made to its vascular services.