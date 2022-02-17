Coercive control: Ruth Dodsworth speaks of 'double life'
- Published
An television presenter who survived domestic abuse has revealed how she did not realise she was in an abusive relationship for nearly 18 years.
Ruth Dodsworth's ex-husband Jonathan Wignall was jailed in April for coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking.
The ITV Wales presenter said it had been like leading a "double life".
She has been shortlisted in this year's St David Awards, which recognise everyday heroes.
ITV Wales presenter Ms Dodsworth has been nominated alongside police officers who saved a 92-year-old woman from a burning house, a former gambler now helping other addicts and lockdown artist Makenzy Beard.
She told BBC Wales Live: "It took someone else almost telling me, in fact it took the police handing me - almost like an idiot's guide - well this is what domestic abuse and coercive controlling behaviour is.
"It took someone else saying 'if you don't get out of this, if you don't ring the police I will'.
"It's like living a double life because the life that you want the world to see is often so very different to the life that you're going home to. I think that's probably part and parcel of admitting to yourself that something isn't quite right.
"It was almost there from day one and I was with my ex-husband for nearly 20 years and during those 20 years I hid it from everyone, I hid it from the world, my family, my colleagues. And in a sense, I probably hid it from myself too.
"To get out is the hardest thing that you will ever do."
When asked what her message to other victims would be, she said: "I never thought I could find a way out but I did.
"If I can be happy, so can you. But I would not be happy and here and alive if I hadn't made that change and that call for help."
St David Awards awards for everyday heroes
The St David Awards, which will celebrate their ninth year in 2022, recognise the extraordinary achievements of people from across Wales.
This year recognition will be given to people and companies in nine different categories, including bravery, community spirit, innovation, science and technology among others. First Minister Mark Drakeford will also give a special award.
Among the finalists is Makenzy Beard,14, from Swansea, who has been nominated in the young person category, after receiving international interest and offers of tens of thousands of pounds for portraits she painted in lockdown.
PC Ian Chattun and Sgt Katy Evans, who saved a vulnerable woman from drowning on Aberystwyth seafront, have been nominated for a bravery award alongside PC Thomas Scourfield and Sergeant Geraint Jenkins, who risked their lives to attempt to save the life of a 92-year-old woman who was trapped in a burning building in Port Talbot.
Dr Eilir Hughes, a GP from Nefyn, Gwynedd, has been nominated in the critical worker category. He founded the Fresh Air Wales campaign to promote the importance of ventilation, especially in schools, and mask-wearing to reduce the risk of spreading and catching Covid.
Announcing the finalists, Mr Drakeford said: "Some of the people shortlisted have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. Others have shown incredible community spirit despite the pressures of living through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our finalists are astonishing people and we are very fortunate they call Wales home. I would like to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted and I want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award - unfortunately not everyone can make the shortlist."
The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 7 April 2022.