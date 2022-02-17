Help for Harri: Battle to save boy, 3, from cancer
- Published
A mother and father are desperately trying to save their three-year-old son from cancer with treatment abroad.
Harri, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when he was only six months old.
After he relapsed twice, his family was told there was nothing else doctors in the UK could do for him.
His parents Bethan and Rhys are fundraising to pay for £1m treatment in the US or Singapore.
Clare Werrett, Harri's great aunt, told Radio Wales Breakfast: "Harri is full of fun, he's full of joy - he's an inspiration to everyone but he is very, very poorly.
"Time is against Harri. He's exhausted all that this country has to offer him, despite the incredible treatment and care that he's had here."
'Come together for our little hero'
On Tuesday the family received the devastating news that little Harri would not be able to access a ground-breaking therapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital as part of a trial, because his body had not produced enough T-cells for the treatment.
"The only option for Harri now is to look for treatment overseas and that comes at a great price," said Ms Werrett.
"The estimated costs of everything that that entails would be somewhere around £700,000 up to £1m."
She called for people around the world to "come together for our little hero".
"This message is getting out there about this wonderful little boy who really hasn't had a chance yet, who's been fighting all his life."
The family has already raised more than £20,000 in two days.