Storm Eunice: Wales set for 90mph winds and travel chaos
Wales is bracing itself for a day of extremely strong winds and travel chaos as a rare red weather warning is about to come into effect amid Storm Eunice.
It comes after the Met Office issued the warning for wind, with gusts in excess of 90mph (145km/h) expected.
The warning - the most severe - covers parts of south Wales from 07:00 GMT until 12:00.
A less severe amber warning came into force across Wales from 03:00 and will remain in place until 21:00.
More than 100 flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales, meaning people should take immediate action to protect homes and businesses from damage.
The top wind speed of Friday so far is 76mph (120km/h) recorded at Capel Curig, Conwy county, an area not covered by the red wind warning.
Eunice comes just two days after Storm Dudley, which caused power cuts, felled trees and saw a trampoline blown on to a railway line just outside of Cardiff.
The red warning means there is a risk to life, with fallen trees and damage to property likely.
Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said on Thursday it could be "one of the most powerful named storms since we started naming storms".
The red warning is the first the Met Office has issued for wind since 2018 and covers 10 Welsh counties: Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.
Travel disruption and school closures
Transport for Wales has already cancelled all trains in the country for the whole of Friday, the first time this has ever happened in Wales ahead of a storm.
Several flights have been cancelled both arriving at and departing from Cardiff Airport.
Bus company Stagecoach has said local services would be suspended until after 13:30.
Schools across Wales will also be shut, with most councils announcing closures.
Sports fixtures have also been affected with Cardiff Rugby's match against Zebre postponed.
Which roads have been closed?
The M48 Severn Bridge closed at 23:00 on Thursday, with National Highways saying it was likely the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge would also shut.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council has announced all of its mountain roads are closed to all traffic expect emergency vehicles, including the A4061 Bwlch Mountain road, Rhingos Mountain Pass and A4233 Maerdy Mountain road.
The A477 Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire has closed for high sided vehicles.