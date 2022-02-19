Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass blocked after crash
A section of a new bypass was blocked following a crash, according to police.
The four-vehicle crash happened on the A487 Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass in Gwynedd, near Penybryn Road.
North Wales Police said motorists suffered only minor injuries and that diversions were put in place while the road was cleared.
The £139m road opened a day later than planned to avoid disruption from Storm Eunice. Work began in 2019 and continued during the Covid pandemic.
Traffic Wales said the road had been partially blocked following the eastbound collision, with Welsh Ambulance Service at the scene.
