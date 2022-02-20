Covid: Welsh ex-pats in Australia emotional over reunions
By Rhiannon Wilkins
BBC News
- Published
A former Welsh rugby player who settled in Australia says he feels emotional about seeing his family for the first time in two years.
Ben Evans' father and sisters have not met his three-month-old son Alby or seen two-year-old Ivy since she was a few months old.
Like thousands of welsh expats, he has been waiting a long time to see his family.
Australia's borders were slammed shut in March 2020 because of Covid.
Cardiff-born Evans, 46, played prop for Neath, Swansea and Cardiff Blues and won 27 Welsh caps between 1998 and 2004.
"I do wait for that moment, the opening scene in love actually. You take that moment in an airport when family and loved ones reunite. It's a wonderful moment I cannot wait for," he said.
"It's quite emotional really isn't it. It's been such a long time. We're not the only ones and we're so, so aware of that."
"We've got friends and loved ones who lost people to Covid and whilst I get slightly emotional about it sometimes I make sure I have a bit of a reality check sometimes because we are the lucky ones we haven't lost anyone."
Ben's wife Liz's mother flew to Sydney before Alby was born after the family applied for special dispensation.
But other family members have relied on technology to keep in touch.
A year ago, Ben's father, Alan Evans, 78, was hospitalised for 10 weeks after suffering a severe heart attack but has since made a good recovery.
Ben said: "I felt absolutely useless, because I wanted to be able to share that burden of looking after Dad and running around.
"My sisters and brothers-in-law did an amazing job but jeez, I felt like such a spare part, from afar, not being able to help or contribute."
Alan said technology had been a huge help to keep in touch but he was excited to meet his grandson for the first time.
"I spent a month with Ivy after she was born," he said.
"I'm looking forward to meeting Alby now. He's the first grandson carrying the Evans name and he's named after my father. I can't wait. It's an amazing feeling that yes this will happen."
'Very emotional'
Sharron Jones, originally from Sydney, has worked as a nurse in the care sector in Caernarfon and lived in Wales for four years with her Welsh husband Kevin.
Her mother died in 2020 but she could not go to her funeral and has not been able to see close family for two years.
She has already made plans to fly to Australia in March now restrictions have lifted.
"I think I'm more emotional now because we are going. My father is in a care home in Australia and I just want to see him. I'm very emotional," she said.
"Not being there when my mum passed, and now I have to go back and I want to go back and see my family but it will be hard to lose my mum again really because I have to go back and she won't be there."