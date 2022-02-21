M4 crash: Man pleads guilty after two children die
A man has admitted causing the deaths of two children in a crash on the M4 motorway.
Gracie-Ann Lucas, also known as Gracie-Ann Wheaton, aged four, and her brother Jayden-Lee, three, died following the crash on 5 February.
Martin Newman, of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, appeared in court on Monday.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to another passenger in the car, the children's mother Rhiannon Lucas.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29, prompting a huge emergency services response and causing the route to be closed for around seven hours.
The family had been returning from a birthday party when the car and a van crashed.
Newman was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 8 April.