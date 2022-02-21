Storm Franklin: Son rescues mother, 96, from rising floods
- Published
A man has described how he had to carry his 96-year-old mother from her home to escape floodwaters from Storm Franklin.
Roger Higgs said it was the worst flooding he had seen in the village of Llandinam, Powys.
He rushed to his mother's nearby house. When he arrived her garden was already flooding and he had to carry her out.
Her neighbours were among seven people rescued by boat when five properties were hit by floodwater up to 2ft (0.6m).
It follows days of chaos and "unprecedented" damage starting with Storm Eunice on Friday.
County councillor Karl Lewis said one person was taken to hospital as a precaution after flooding left Llandinam looking like a "disaster zone".
Mr Higgs said he was watching the water rise in the river all day on Sunday.
He said he had never seen the River Severn so high.
He said by about 17:00 GMT on Sunday the lane near his house was "running like a river two or three inches deep across the whole width of the lane."
"The drains couldn't cope with it."
'We had to rush to get her out'
"Within two minutes there was at least 1ft of water," said Mr Higgs. "It came in so suddenly."
He said he had to "rush" into the house to save his mother as the water levels inside reached nearly 3ft (0.9m)
"I carried her out and into my car," Mr Higgs said, "because the water was so deep."
Mr Higgs said there was so much damage it will be months before his mother will be able to move back home.
"It'll be a big job," Mr Higgs said.
"There's a film of mud on everything all the wooden furniture is ruined and in some of the soft furnishings, there's water coming out, so that'll have to go. "