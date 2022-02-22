Newtown and Welshpool: Bird flu confirmed at two commercial sites
Bird flu has been found at two commercial premises, according to the chief veterinary officer for Wales.
Restrictions have been put in place around the sites near Newtown and Welshpool in Powys to "limit the risk of disease spread" of the H5N1 strain.
Both of the premises have pheasants on site. It takes the number of cases in poultry and captive birds to five in Wales.
Avian influenza has been found at other sites in the UK and Europe.
"These cases of avian influenza in Wales are a cause for concern, and evidence the risk to our birds has not diminished," said Prof Christianne Glossop.
Authorities said the risk to public health was very low.
Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter can carry the disease which can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.
Further restrictions have been put in place around the affected sites in addition to biosecurity and housing requirements introduced in the UK in November as part of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).
"Keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place," said Prof Glossop.
Members of the public are encouraged to report any dead birds they see but the advice is not touch or pick them up.