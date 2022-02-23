Logan Mwangi murder trial: Jury visit house and river
- Published
The flat where a five-year-old boy is said to have been killed has been visited by a murder trial jury.
Logan Mwangi's body was found in a river in Bridgend county on 31 July.
Jurors hearing the Cardiff Crown Court case were also taken to the River Ogmore and woods where ripped clothing was found.
Mother Angharad Williamson, 30, step-father, John Cole, 40, both of Sarn, Bridgend county, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, all deny murder.
All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing blood-stained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
The jury of seven men and five women were shown the flat in Sarn where the prosecution say Logan was beaten to death.
They saw Ms Williamson and Mr Cole's bedroom, along with the lounge and kitchen. The kitchen was untouched six months after the death, with crusts from sandwiches still on the kitchen surface.
The jury was also shown the tumble dryer and washing machine which could be heard on the police body camera footage from when officers visited the property after Logan's mother reported him missing.
A sheet, which was missing from Logan's bed, was recovered from the tumble dryer four days later when the property was searched on 4 August.
There was a Paw Patrol lampshade, toys and clothes in Logan's bedroom, including a Spiderman outfit and dinosaur jigsaws.
The jury was later taken along the River Ogmore and to a break in a hedgerow about quarter-of-a-mile from the property.
It has been used in the past by fly-tippers disposing of rubbish, but it is also where Logan's body was discovered wearing mismatched pyjamas.
He had suffered 56 "catastrophic injuries" to his body and head, including traumatic brain injuries.
Jurors saw a small wooded area where Logan's ripped and bloodied pyjama top was found.
The trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, continues.