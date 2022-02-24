Gucci bag murder: two accused decline to give evidence
- Published
Two men accused of killing another for a Gucci bag will not give evidence in their defence, a jury has heard.
Barristers for Ethan Strickland, 19, and Kyle Raisis, 18, told Newport Crown Court of their clients' decision. Their closing speeches will begin on Monday.
Ryan O' Connor, 26, died after being repeatedly stabbed as he walked home through Alway, Newport, on 10 June last year.
The bag he had bought on the same day was taken in the attack.
The three other defendants in the case have all given evidence.
Mr Strickland, of Caerau, Cardiff; Mr Raisis, of Canton, Cardiff; Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed address; Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff; and Jeremy Joseph, 18, of no fixed address, deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.
The case continues.