Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2
- Published
A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home.
Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after he was found injured in his bathroom.
At Cardiff Crown Court, she appeared via video link from a psychiatric unit, and will be sentenced on 3 May.
The court heard that she suffered from a "psychosis" and "psychotic depression".
The prosecution accepted her plea.
The opening of an inquest last year into Reid's death was told that he was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor after being submerged in water.
The inquest hearing at Pontypridd coroner's court was told in September that he died from cardiac arrest.
He was discovered at his home by his grandmother on the evening of 11 August.
Emergency services took him to hospital, where a CT scan was carried out, but he died the next day.
His cause of death was given at the inquest hearing as "1a Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy 1b cardiac arrest".