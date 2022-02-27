Brecon: Missing woman Rita, 96, prompts police appeal
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 96-year-old woman.
Rita - whose surname has not been released by officers - is from Brecon, Powys, and was last seen at 10:20 GMT on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "concerned for her welfare", and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Police said she is thought to be travelling on foot. She may be wearing a fleece jumper with a leaf design.
