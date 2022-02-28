Trehafod: Four children rescued from river by helicopter
Four children were winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter after becoming stranded on a river.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Trehafod, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 16:20 GMT on Sunday.
Three were stuck on a rock on the River Rhondda, while another was in a precarious position on the river bank.
A winchman was lowered from a coastguard helicopter to pluck the children to safety. Their condition is not yet known.
An air ambulance was also sent while South Wales Fire and Rescue used specialist boat rescue teams to try and help.