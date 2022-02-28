Ukraine conflict: Wales providing 'phenomenal' support
Wales has been praised for its "phenomenal" support of Ukraine.
"People back in Ukraine know it and they recognise it," said Mick Antoniw, the Welsh government's counsel general who has family in Ukraine.
His appeal to buy medical equipment for injured people in Ukraine has topped £23,500 despite a £5,000 target.
Meanwhile, community groups, businesses and other individuals across Wales are also contributing to the aid effort as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
Mr Antoniw, Senedd Member for Pontypridd, told Jason Mohammad on BBC Radio Wales that his cousin, a medic, wanted to purchase the medical equipment to treat those caught up in the invasion.
He said he knew "ordinary, working people" who had taken up arms in Kyiv.
"Some have never fired a gun in their life and they are now on the frontline," he said.
"The bravery is absolutely phenomenal and I know that so many of them we may never see again."
A community group called Women of Newport has been collecting clothing and toiletries for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland.
Kamila, who has family in Ukraine, said they had received donations from across Wales.
"Everyone seems desperate to help to do something," she said.
But Anna Reid, a former Ukraine correspondent for The Economist, said so many items could easily be bought in Poland if cash was sent.
She told BBC Radio Wales the message she was receiving from aid organisations was "please, please, don't collect stuff, reach in your pockets".
St Mary's RC Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, is receiving goods donated by the community to help people in Ukraine.
Gosia Kujawa, who is originally from Poland and helped to organise the effort, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "I have no words this morning to thank everyone enough.
"One day we will organise Polish coffee and cake to thank everyone," she said.
A donation centre has also been set up at offices run by the Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham, organised by Anna Buckley from the Polish Integration Support Centre.
However, there are collection points elsewhere, including in Flint, Flintshire.
Zina Sheppard, who lives in the Conwy valley, said she was keeping in touch with her family in both Russia and Ukraine via WhatsApp.
She said temperatures were very cold and families were having to leave their homes to go to shelters for protection "whilst there is a fight going on".
"It's not fair for people to be part of the political game," she said. "It's annoying and terrifying."