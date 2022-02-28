Broughton: Driver travelling wrong way in A55 crash
A driver died travelling the wrong way on the A55 on Saturday, police have said.
Two people died in the crash just after 12:15 GMT near Broughton, Flintshire.
North Wales Police said the driver of the red Audi TT, which had been driving westbound in the eastbound carriageway, died at the scene.
The people who died have not yet been named and officers are not looking for any other vehicles in their investigation.
Police thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene of the collision and to witnesses who came forward with information.