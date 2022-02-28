Anglesey: Tribute to Judith Pennington after crash death
- Published
The husband of a woman killed in car crash has paid tribute to her and the 999 crews who went to her aid.
Judith Pennington, 65, died when her car was in collision with a vehicle towing a mobile sheep dipping trailer.
It happened on the B5111 between Coed Anna and Llannerch-y-medd, on Anglesey, on Friday.
"I would like to thank everybody who did what they could to help in trying to save Judith," said her husband, Richard, from Llannerch-y-medd.
"I am devastated, in complete shock and cannot comprehend or imagine life without Judith.
'Angel'
"Those who knew Judith will remember her for her love of life, adventures and socialising, despite the health challenges she faced following a stroke in around the year 2000."
He paid tribute to police, paramedics, an air ambulance crew and other road users at the scene.
He said she would be forever missed by himself, her brother and many friends, as well as her pet dogs.
"See you soon my flying angel," he added.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision involving a grey Peugeot 208 and a white Nissan Navara which was travelling in the opposite direction.