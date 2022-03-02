Splott church collapse: Four sentenced over Jeff Plevey's death
Four men have received suspended prison sentences after a worker died following a church collapse.
Scaffolder and father-of-two Jeff Plevey, 56, of Cardiff, was crushed to death at the Citadel Church, Splott, as he worked on its demolition in July 2017.
The men were sentenced for offences related to health and safety breaches.
Four firms, of which three of the men were directors, also received combined fines in excess of £340,000.
Mr Plevey died when the rear wall of the church gave way as he worked on it.
His body was later found in the rubble.
The four men and firms received a number of sentences and fines during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday:
- Keith Young, 74, of Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan: 45-week sentence suspended for 18 months after being convicted of failing to take necessary steps to ensure a structure does not collapse
- Stewart Swain, 54, of Whitchurch, Cardiff: 39-week sentence suspended for 15 months after being convicted of failure to discharge a duty.
- Philip Thomas, 57, of Thornhill, Cardiff: 36-week sentence suspended for 15 months after pleading guilty to failure to discharge a duty.
- Richard Dean, 60, of Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, and his company: 35-week sentence suspended for 15 months after pleading guilty to failure to discharge a duty.
- Swain Scaffolding Ltd (director Stewart Swain): fined £120,000 after being convicted of failure to discharge a duty.
- South Wales Safety Consultancy Ltd (director Philip Thomas): fined £97,500 after pleading guilty to failure to discharge a duty.
- NJP Consultant Engineers Ltd (director Richard Dean): fined £93,300 after pleading guilty to failure to discharge a duty.
- Strongs Partnership Ltd: fined £33,500 after pleading guilty to failure to discharge a duty.
At the start of a trial in October, jurors were told railway workers on the nearby Splott bridge heard a "loud crack" and "a bang, like a small explosion", before hearing workers shouting "run".
Built in 1892, the church on Splott Road had been used by the Salvation Army before becoming vacant and falling into disrepair about 20 years ago, the trial heard.