Ukraine conflict: Tanker carrying Russian oil heads back to Wales
By Huw Thomas
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
A tanker carrying Russian oil is heading back to a Welsh port after it was diverted to Belgium on Tuesday.
The tanker Louie was heading from the Russian port of Primorsk to Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, but changed course amid confusion over sanctions.
Conservative MP Stephen Crabb - whose constituency includes Milford Haven - said all Russian cargo should be banned from Welsh ports.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
Shipping data showed the tanker was going to dock in Antwerp and await further orders.
But on Wednesday, its destination reverted to Milford Haven, the UK's largest energy port, where it is due to dock on Friday morning at the Puma Energy refinery.
Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb said it was "simply not acceptable" that Russian cargo could still enter UK waters.
While the UK has banned vessels associated with Russia, there is no ban on cargo such as oil and gas that has originated in the country.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to ports on Monday, telling them to block access to Russian "flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels."
Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price has called for no Russian oil to enter Welsh ports while "innocent blood is being shed in Ukraine".
Mark Drakeford backed Mr Price during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.
Marshall Islands flag
Mr Crabb said the Louie should be blocked from entering Welsh waters because of its cargo.
The tanker sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, but carries cargo from the Russian oil-loading port of Primorsk.
"Many people in the community feel strongly that even accepting cargo that has come from Russia is just simply not acceptable given the appalling situation in Ukraine," Mr Crabb said.
He supported the UK government moves to ban Russian ships, but said it "needs to go further".
He said: "The source of the cargo needs to be included in the government's sanctions.
"Today, I have written to the Transport Minister Grant Shapps, asking for more action to extend the legislation to take the cargo into consideration."
The Louie was due to deliver its cargo of oil to the Puma Energy refinery in Pembrokeshire, and would still be allowed to enter the port under the new rules.
Puma Energy has been asked to comment.