Threat to MP: Nine weeks jail for menacing Rob Roberts email
A man who sent a menacing email to his MP on the day that Sir David Amess was killed has been jailed for nine weeks.
Ralph Jordan wrote to Rob Roberts, the former Conservative and now independent member for Delyn, on the day the Tory MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed, a Llandudno court was told.
"Here's hoping a similar incident doesn't happen in Flint or Mold... stay safe," his email said.
When questioned by police, Jordan, 46, insisted no harm had been intended.
The Delyn MP said he felt he and his staff needed protection given the recent death of a colleague.
Jordan, now living temporarily in Bryn Hyfryd Park, Conwy, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message of a menacing character.
One month earlier, he had sent Mr Roberts a threatening e-mail and demanding he "sort out" perceived problems with litter in Mold.
Mental health issues
On that occasion, with the agreement of the MP, a community resolution had been imposed by police and he was warned not to contact Mr Roberts again.
In a statement read to the court Mr Roberts said he had been prepared to accept a community resolution for the original incident because of the defendant's mental health issues.
But he considered a further message more "dark and concerning" and felt there could be a danger to his life.
Jordan had been previously been sent to prison for 22 weeks in February for criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker and two common assaults.
Defending, Nia Dawson said Jordan was now back on stable medication and feeling much better and apologised for his behaviour.
He maintained there was no threat nor malice, he had had time to reflect and there was no intention of contacting the MP again.
District Judge Gwyn Jones imposed a five-year restraining order banning Jordan from any direct or indirect contact with Mr Roberts, and he must not enter his constituency office in Mold or any other building where the MP is present.