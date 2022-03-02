Mum accused of Logan Mwangi murder wished he could swim
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her son told a nurse she wished she had taught him to swim before hearing his body had been found in a river, a court heard.
Angharad Williamson, 30, partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy all deny murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson.
He was found dead in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, in July.
Police officers also told Cardiff Crown Court Ms Williamson barely cried while at the hospital with Logan's body.
The jury heard Nurse Rosie O'Neill she went with Ms Williamson to a room to see Logan.
Caroline Rees QC, prosecuting, asked if Ms Williamson was affectionate towards Logan.
Ms O'Neill, who works at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital, said: "Before she kissed him on the forehead, she looked at me. I felt that she was making sure I was watching."
Police liaison officer Det Con Clare Edwards began crying when describing bruising on the five-year-old's forehead, which Ms Williamson could not recall him having.
The court heard evidence from police who met Ms Williamson at the Princess of Wales Hospital on the morning Logan was found.
Det Con Edwards said Ms Williamson was "wailing quite a lot, making sounds" but had "little or no tears", whereas her mother and a friend who were with her both had "visible tears".
Ms Williamson told Det Con Edwards she would do "whatever it takes to help the police find out what happened to Logan".
The jury heard Ms Williamson told Det Con Clair Griffiths "she didn't want to believe Logan was dead" and blamed another woman "for taking Logan out of spite".
Det Con Griffiths said Logan's mother did not want to accompany his body to the mortuary.
"Angharad Williamson wanted to go home, not wait about five minutes to go with him," she said.
Ms Griffiths said Ms Williamson was "distressed but no actual tears".
Ms Williamson, Mr Cole and the boy are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including by moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen and making a false missing person report to police.
Mr Cole is the only defendant to admit perverting the course of justice. Both he and Ms Williamson deny causing or allowing the death of a child.
The case continues.