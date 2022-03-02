A55 death crash: Minute's applause held for Sean Brett
A minute's applause was held before a football match following the death of a former manager in a car crash.
Sean Brett was one of two people who died in an accident on the A55 near Broughton, Flintshire, on Saturday.
The 50-year-old former manager of Menai Bridge Tigers FC was well known in north Wales grassroots football.
The club said it was "devastated" by the death of the Network Rail signaller.
In a tribute on its website it called his contribution "immeasurable".
Mr Brett was with Menai Bridge Tigers from the reformation of its senior side in 2009 and spent a decade as manager.
He managed his son Noah's junior team for 12 years.
"Sean was an integral part of the club's success in clinching the Anglesey and Gwynedd league titles, as well as several cup triumphs," the tribute said.
"He was more than just a manager, fulfilling numerous duties from treasurer to marking the pitch."
After Mr Brett left in 2019, he continued to regularly come as a supporter, the club said.
"The loss will be felt by the club, the town of Menai Bridge, and the wider local football community," the club said.
"A minute's applause was held before our under-10s match on Sunday morning as a mark of respect."
The driver of the other vehicle, a red Audi TT, who had been driving on the wrong side of the road, also died in the crash.