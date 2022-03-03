Mayhill: Four teens admit taking part in Swansea riot
- Published
Four teenagers have pleaded guilty to rioting following disorder last year.
They were among eight children to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on that charge.
A total of 27 people are due before magistrates over three days this week following disorder in Mayhill, Swansea, last May.
The guilty pleas were from three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, and one 15-year-old girl. They will be sentenced on 31 March.
The remaining defendants, three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, pleaded not guilty to rioting and were bailed to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 7 April.
One of these 17-year-olds pleaded guilty to arson and will be sentenced for that at a later date.
All eight cannot be named due to their age.