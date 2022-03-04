BBC News

Mayhill riot: Eight men in court charged over Swansea disorder

Published
Image source, Robert Melen
Image caption,
Cars were burned out in the Mayhill riot

Eight men have appeared in court charged with rioting following a disorder last year in Swansea.

The defendants were the last of the 27 individuals due before magistrates in recent days.

They were granted conditional bailed and are set to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 8 April.

It follows a riot in the Mayhill area of the city in May 2021.

The seven men charged with rioting are:

  • Lewis James, 20, from Maritime Quarter, Swansea
  • Niamh Cullen, 18, from Gendros
  • Keiran Smith, 19 and Joshua Cullen, 31, both from Mayhill
  • Keiron Argent, 18, Cristopher Munslow, 22, Connor Beddows, 22, all from Townhill

Mitchell Bryce Meredith, 19, of Port Tennant, is also charged with arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

More on this story

Related Topics