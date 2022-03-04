Logan Mwangi had bruises on face after death, grandmother says
The grandmother of a five-year-old boy found dead in a river has told a court how she saw bruises on his face when she saw his body.
Claire Williamson told a jury she saw the marks on Logan Mwangi's face when she visited his body in hospital.
Angharad Williamson, 30, partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, all deny murder.
Logan was found dead in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July last year.
On Friday, Ms Williamson told Cardiff Crown Court, when she arrived at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, her daughter "was absolutely distraught, she was bouncing off the walls, she just didn't know how she would cope".
The jury heard how Angharad Williamson had rung her mother from the hospital, and she met her in the resuscitation room.
The court heard it was common for her to call her mother in times of crisis.