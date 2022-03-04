Llantwit Fardre murder: Police still searching for iphone and clothes
Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner are asking for help to find her missing mobile phone.
June Fox-Roberts, 65, was found dead at her home in Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 21 November 2021.
Luke Deeley, 25, has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody.
South Wales Police are appealing for help to find Ms Fox-Robert's iPhone 11, which was in a red flip case and may have been dropped, discarded or sold.
Detectives are also appealing for information about two items of clothing they believe Mr Deeley was wearing when he was seen on CCTV around the time.
They have released images of him in a red hooded jumper with drawstrings and a black waist-length hooded jacket.
Det Insp Matt Powell said: "Despite extensive searches we have not managed to locate these items. We believe they were probably discarded somewhere between Llantwit Fardre and Pontypridd.
"Farm workers, ramblers and also those living in villages between these two locations are asked to look out for them."
He asked anyone finding the clothes to hand them in, as well as Ms Fox-Roberts' mobile, which has the unique IMEI number of 356809119984924 and the serial number of GONDC2KFM737.