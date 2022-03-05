Bird flu at Cardiff's Roath Park prompts 'don't feed' alert
People are being advised to avoid touching or feeding birds at a city park after several have died with suspected bird flu.
A dead goose has tested positive for avian flu and a further six carcasses found at Cardiff's Roath Park lake were believed to have the same strain.
Cardiff Council said bird flu is common in the winter.
The H5N1 strain has been found elsewhere in Wales, with restrictions imposed near some commercial sites.
"The risk to public health is very low but as a precautionary measure the council is asking all members of the public not to hand-feed birds at any of its parks or country parks," the council said.
Last month, a swan found dead at Knap Lake in Barry had tested positive for avian flu and more than a dozen other carcasses were reported, it said.